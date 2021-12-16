Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Securities

Investment analysts at Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $429.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $470.27.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $402.48 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The stock has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $438.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $403.95.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

