Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) will report earnings per share of $1.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Lumentum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the lowest is $1.55. Lumentum posted earnings of $1.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full-year earnings of $6.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $7.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LITE shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James cut Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

LITE stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.72. 32,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,892. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.81. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $2,442,204.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $476,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,421 shares of company stock worth $4,643,499 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Lumentum during the third quarter worth about $150,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Lumentum by 16.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 19,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the third quarter worth about $902,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the third quarter worth about $12,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

