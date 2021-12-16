Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

LITE has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded Lumentum from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.00.

LITE opened at $104.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.68. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $112.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Penny Herscher sold 6,000 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $2,442,204.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,499. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Lumentum during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,327,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lumentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 15.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,823,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,981,000 after buying an additional 641,731 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 7,429.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 618,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,736,000 after acquiring an additional 610,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,009,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,771,000 after acquiring an additional 236,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

