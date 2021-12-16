MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Receives $33.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

MGNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

NASDAQ:MGNX traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.50. 9,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,439. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.46. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $15.72 and a 52 week high of $36.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.09.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.23). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 46.52% and a negative net margin of 126.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. Research analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,700,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 15.8% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,544,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,924,000 after buying an additional 1,168,571 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in MacroGenics by 20.5% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,943,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MacroGenics by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,319,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,441,000 after purchasing an additional 201,534 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in MacroGenics by 56.1% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,975,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MacroGenics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,941,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,857,000 after purchasing an additional 106,790 shares during the last quarter.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.