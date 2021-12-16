Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MMP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.95. 33,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,417. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $39.93 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.21. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $1.038 per share. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.3% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 32,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. 56.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

