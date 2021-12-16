Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$106.25.

MG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$96.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Magna International to a “sell” rating and set a C$69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from C$142.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Magna International in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CSFB reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Magna International in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

In other news, Director Seetarama Swamy Kotagiri sold 37,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.36, for a total value of C$4,219,025.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,332,314.94.

MG stock opened at C$99.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$30.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97. Magna International has a 12 month low of C$79.76 and a 12 month high of C$126.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$103.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$105.68.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magna International will post 8.3299997 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.25%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

