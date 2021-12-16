MarketPeak Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $223,122.00 (PEAK)

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. MarketPeak has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MarketPeak coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MarketPeak has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00039706 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.52 or 0.00207211 BTC.

MarketPeak Coin Profile

MarketPeak (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MarketPeak is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling MarketPeak

