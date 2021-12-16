Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marqeta Inc. provides an online card and payment processing services. Marqeta Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist began coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ opened at $17.10 on Thursday. Marqeta has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $37.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.73.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $131.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.31 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Marqeta will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $1,437,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $69,804,743.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MQ. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter worth $13,606,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter worth $25,260,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter worth $281,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter worth $538,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter worth $757,000. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

