Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,556 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 74.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 105.3% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Duke Energy by 47.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 97.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 130.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock opened at $103.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $79.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.32. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.56 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.89 and a 200-day moving average of $102.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.55%.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DUK. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.58.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

