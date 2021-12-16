Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases 32 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 62.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $5,198,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $2,817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $2,947.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,901.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,764.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,699.00 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.30, for a total value of $8,127,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total value of $50,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,969 shares of company stock worth $525,518,971. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

