Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 24,935 VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at $264,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 112,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 14,547 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 611,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,041,000 after acquiring an additional 80,199 shares in the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,463,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter.

PFXF stock opened at $21.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.39. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a one year low of $19.94 and a one year high of $21.83.

