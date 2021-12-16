Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by First American Bank

First American Bank decreased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,645 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 95.4% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after buying an additional 11,154 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 463.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after buying an additional 15,755 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the second quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at $1,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $440.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.46. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.64 and a fifty-two week high of $440.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $403.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.30. The firm has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 0.70.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 20.94%.

MLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $469.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.46.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

