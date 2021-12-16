Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.86.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Martinrea International in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

In other news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 528,000 shares in the company, valued at C$5,686,560. Also, Director Terrence Lyons acquired 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.03 per share, with a total value of C$85,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$85,995. Insiders bought 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $129,987 in the last 90 days.

Shares of MRE stock opened at C$10.57 on Thursday. Martinrea International has a 12-month low of C$9.59 and a 12-month high of C$16.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$849.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.51). The company had revenue of C$848.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$897.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Martinrea International will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.