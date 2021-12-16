MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.32 Million

Equities analysts expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) to post sales of $154.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $152.58 million and the highest is $155.50 million. MasterCraft Boat posted sales of $118.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full-year sales of $632.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $627.02 million to $637.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $686.41 million, with estimates ranging from $668.83 million to $711.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $144.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.10 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 64.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.81. 4,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.54 and its 200 day moving average is $26.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 2.12. MasterCraft Boat has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $33.63.

In other news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $122,847.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $54,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 354.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

