Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Match Group were worth $23,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $4,333,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Match Group by 226.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Match Group alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MTCH. Barclays boosted their target price on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.82.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $987,354.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Match Group stock opened at $123.81 on Thursday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.51 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.82, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.07.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $801.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.22 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.