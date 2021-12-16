Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.68.

Several analysts recently commented on MAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Mattel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mattel by 22.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Mattel by 101.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mattel by 54.8% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Mattel by 16.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average is $20.80. Mattel has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 57.56% and a net margin of 15.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

