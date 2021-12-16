Matthew Neagle Sells 3,000 Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Matthew Neagle sold 3,000 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $49,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Neagle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 7th, Matthew Neagle sold 4,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $84,285.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Matthew Neagle sold 5,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $104,350.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Matthew Neagle sold 15,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $367,660.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $66,950.00.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Matthew Neagle sold 2,787 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $64,101.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Matthew Neagle sold 5,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $97,450.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Matthew Neagle sold 4,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $80,910.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Matthew Neagle sold 4,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $74,040.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $42,350.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $40,275.00.

NASDAQ:PRCH traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.92. 1,169,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,972. Porch Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 67.09%. The company had revenue of $62.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital began coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

