M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Price Target Increased to GBX 260 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) had its price target upped by Liberum Capital from GBX 240 ($3.17) to GBX 260 ($3.44) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAA opened at GBX 157.50 ($2.08) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 160 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 147.06. The company has a market cap of £192.55 million and a PE ratio of -68.70. M&C Saatchi has a 1 year low of GBX 79.20 ($1.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 191 ($2.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

M&C Saatchi Company Profile

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production management, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

