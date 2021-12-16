M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Price Target Increased to GBX 260 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) had its price target upped by Liberum Capital from GBX 240 ($3.17) to GBX 260 ($3.44) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
SAA opened at GBX 157.50 ($2.08) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 160 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 147.06. The company has a market cap of £192.55 million and a PE ratio of -68.70. M&C Saatchi has a 1 year low of GBX 79.20 ($1.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 191 ($2.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.
M&C Saatchi Company Profile
