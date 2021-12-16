Mcdonald Partners LLC Acquires 75 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ambarella worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 562.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 540,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,655,000 after purchasing an additional 459,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,606,000 after purchasing an additional 263,299 shares in the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 406,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,397,000 after purchasing an additional 154,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,347,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,977,000 after purchasing an additional 136,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth $12,999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 832 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total value of $160,318.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,452 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total value of $857,855.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,398 shares of company stock valued at $6,391,264. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ambarella stock traded down $16.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $192.58. 20,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,932. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.60. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.59 and a 12-month high of $227.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Ambarella from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ambarella from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ambarella from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.21.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.