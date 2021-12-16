Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 59,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 12,685 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.20. The company had a trading volume of 265,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,745,316. The stock has a market cap of $192.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.87%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

