Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 674 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 27,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $171.93. The stock had a trading volume of 67,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,756,651. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $171.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.18. The company has a market cap of $237.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

