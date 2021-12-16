Mcdonald Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,556 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,120 shares during the period. Parke Bancorp comprises about 1.1% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mcdonald Partners LLC owned 2.24% of Parke Bancorp worth $5,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Parke Bancorp by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 266,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,294 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 34.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp in the second quarter worth $665,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp in the second quarter worth $663,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the second quarter worth $879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $25,572.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,882 shares of company stock valued at $198,091 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PKBK traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.71. The company had a trading volume of 41,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.04 and a 1-year high of $23.92. The company has a market cap of $246.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day moving average of $20.96.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 42.09% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $19.68 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Parke Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.88%.

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

