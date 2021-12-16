megaBONK Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6,930.00 (MBONK)

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. megaBONK has a market capitalization of $170,718.78 and $6,930.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One megaBONK coin can currently be bought for about $0.0569 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, megaBONK has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About megaBONK

megaBONK (CRYPTO:MBONK) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

megaBONK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade megaBONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase megaBONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

