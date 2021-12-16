Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Meggitt (LON:MGGT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($10.57) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MGGT. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.91) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.57) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 631 ($8.34).

Get Meggitt alerts:

LON:MGGT opened at GBX 736.20 ($9.73) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £5.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 98.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 742.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 651.09. Meggitt has a 12-month low of GBX 383.10 ($5.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 846 ($11.18).

In other news, insider Tony Wood sold 52,984 shares of Meggitt stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 741 ($9.79), for a total transaction of £392,611.44 ($518,846.89).

About Meggitt

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.