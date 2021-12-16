Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Trading Up 0.3%

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) shares were up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.70 and last traded at $31.55. Approximately 1,306,921 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 742% from the average daily volume of 155,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.45.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MPNGF shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Meituan in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Meituan in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.73.

Meituan, an investment holding company, provides an e-commerce platform that uses technology to connect consumers and merchants. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food Delivery segment offers food ordering and delivery service through its platform.

