Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Increased by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Guggenheim cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $76.24. 159,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,745,316. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $192.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 91.87%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.