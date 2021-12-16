Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires New Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NorthWestern by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $56.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.48. NorthWestern Co. has a 52 week low of $53.16 and a 52 week high of $70.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.87 and a 200-day moving average of $60.31.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $325.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.90 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.03%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NWE. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.83.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

