Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 3.5% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $18,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. Amundi bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 664.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,530 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,576,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,529 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 621.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,598,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $555,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.70, for a total transaction of $89,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,345,338 shares of company stock valued at $453,727,691 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $341.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.39. The stock has a market cap of $950.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.