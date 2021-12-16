Metaverse ETP (ETP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $377,505.00

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $14.34 million and $377,505.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002213 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000129 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000567 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,447,029 coins and its circulating supply is 79,446,931 coins. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

