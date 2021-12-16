MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Short Interest Down 67.4% in November

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 67.4% from the November 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 9.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,469 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 5.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 130,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 13.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 6.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CXE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.08. The company had a trading volume of 93,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,104. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.10. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $5.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Income Municipal Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

