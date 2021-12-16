Michael Hexner Buys 16,778 Shares of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Director Michael Hexner bought 16,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $24,999.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Hexner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Heritage Global alerts:

On Thursday, November 18th, Michael Hexner bought 2,200 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $3,828.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Michael Hexner bought 20,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00.

Shares of Heritage Global stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.47. 27,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $53.77 million, a PE ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05. Heritage Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $4.20.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Heritage Global had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Global Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Heritage Global by 488.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Heritage Global in the third quarter worth $74,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Heritage Global by 18.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 459,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 70,123 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Heritage Global by 92.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 44,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage Global by 156.5% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 800,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

Read More: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.