Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Insider Sells $3,913,048.88 in Stock

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.71, for a total value of $3,913,048.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steve Sanghi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Steve Sanghi sold 94,322 shares of Microchip Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $7,903,240.38.

MCHP opened at $87.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $64.53 and a 12 month high of $89.04.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.232 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,922,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,630,397,000 after purchasing an additional 386,098 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,978,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $762,148,000 after purchasing an additional 191,235 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,965,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,756,000 after purchasing an additional 99,292 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,646,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,549,000 after purchasing an additional 86,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,134,000 after purchasing an additional 357,908 shares in the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCHP. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.66.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

