Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by WestEnd Advisors LLC

WestEnd Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 174,665 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.5% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $49,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Yale University acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. Barclays boosted their price target on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $334.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.69. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.94 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

