MimbleWimbleCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $92,173.00 (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $7.45 or 0.00015594 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $80.47 million and $92,173.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.35 or 0.00274958 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00010303 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00008523 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000202 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000165 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,801,006 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

