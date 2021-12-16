Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 138,744 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 832,205 shares.The stock last traded at $79.12 and had previously closed at $79.24.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MIME. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.76.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.50 and its 200 day moving average is $64.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $147.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $120,295.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total transaction of $3,299,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,671 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,327 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIME. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mimecast by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,919,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,590 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 172.7% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,461,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,026 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 111.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,848,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,075,000 after purchasing an additional 973,404 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 33.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,997,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,667,000 after purchasing an additional 744,726 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the second quarter worth $35,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

