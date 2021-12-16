Minerva Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:UTRS) CEO David M. Clapper Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Minerva Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:UTRS) CEO David M. Clapper acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $123,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ UTRS opened at $5.17 on Thursday. Minerva Surgical Inc has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $10.37.

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.71). Analysts expect that Minerva Surgical Inc will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on UTRS. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Minerva Surgical from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Minerva Surgical Company Profile

Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif.

