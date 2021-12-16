Mint Club Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.82 Million (MINT)

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. In the last week, Mint Club has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Mint Club has a total market cap of $33.18 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mint Club coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00030484 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Mint Club

Mint Club (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,148,144,686 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

