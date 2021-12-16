Mirada (LON:MIRA) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of Mirada Plc (LON:MIRA) were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 78 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 78 ($1.03). Approximately 418 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74 ($0.98).

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 69.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 72.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.95 million and a P/E ratio of -3.38.

About Mirada (LON:MIRA)

Mirada Plc provides products and services for digital TV and broadcast market in Mexico, Europe, Asia, and other Americas. Its products include Iris ecosystem that provides a platform for front and back end application; UX Evolver, a back-end tool; Iris OTT, a platform that delivers content to viewers; Iris Inspire user interface; and Iris SDP, a back-end platform that manages TV programming, cross-device functionalities, subscriptions, purchases, and others.

