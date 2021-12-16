Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $160.21

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $160.21 and traded as low as $136.06. Mirati Therapeutics shares last traded at $138.88, with a volume of 416,203 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRTX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.27.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.87) by $1.32. The company had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 528.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,201 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total transaction of $157,078.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 47,204 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $6,287,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 65,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,378,000.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

