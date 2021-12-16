Mirrored Tesla 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $27,531.00 (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 16th. Mirrored Tesla has a market cap of $17.48 million and approximately $27,531.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mirrored Tesla has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Tesla coin can currently be bought for $1,004.19 or 0.02097329 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00054258 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,950.57 or 0.08251056 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00079681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,831.13 or 0.99898770 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00051830 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002707 BTC.

About Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 17,404 coins. Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Tesla Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Tesla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Tesla using one of the exchanges listed above.

