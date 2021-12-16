Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mitsui Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get Mitsui Chemicals alerts:

Mitsui Chemicals stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.29. The company had a trading volume of 234 shares, compared to its average volume of 852. Mitsui Chemicals has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $18.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.24.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc manufactures and sells petrochemicals and industrial inorganic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Healthcare, Food and Packaging, Base Material, and Others. The Mobility segment covers the new product development support business (solution business) for elastomers, functional compounds, functional polymers, polypropylene compounds, automobiles and other industrial products.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.