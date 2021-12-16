Mizuho Begins Coverage on Pentair (NYSE:PNR)

Equities researchers at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

PNR has been the topic of several other research reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.15.

Shares of Pentair stock traded down $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $72.44. 1,528,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,185. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. Pentair has a 12-month low of $50.91 and a 12-month high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The company had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Pentair by 109.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,996,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,050,000 after buying an additional 4,172,259 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the second quarter worth approximately $147,383,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 184.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 960,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,763,000 after acquiring an additional 622,569 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 144.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 904,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,689,000 after acquiring an additional 534,428 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,161,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $955,767,000 after acquiring an additional 510,073 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

