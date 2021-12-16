Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Purchases New Shares in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,405,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,961,000. Ardagh Metal Packaging accounts for about 1.9% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Ardagh Metal Packaging at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Stolper Co purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter worth $2,277,000. 7.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMBP opened at $9.06 on Thursday. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ardagh Metal Packaging presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.51.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

