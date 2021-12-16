Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Purchases New Shares in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,405,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,961,000. Ardagh Metal Packaging accounts for about 1.9% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Ardagh Metal Packaging at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Stolper Co purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter worth $2,277,000. 7.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:AMBP opened at $9.06 on Thursday. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ardagh Metal Packaging presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.51.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Profile
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.
