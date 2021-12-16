Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 75.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,210 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 9,905 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.1% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $567.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $270.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $643.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $618.93. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.80.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.