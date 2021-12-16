Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Takes $1.11 Million Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,797 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Lennar by 4.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,675,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,225,000 after purchasing an additional 381,936 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in Lennar by 38.5% during the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,876,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,964 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter worth about $150,197,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 64.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,771,000 after purchasing an additional 457,922 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Lennar by 5.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,119,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,202,000 after purchasing an additional 61,247 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LEN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.59.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $108.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.08. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $71.52 and a one year high of $117.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 10.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

