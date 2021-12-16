Modefi 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $521,207.00 (MOD)

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. In the last week, Modefi has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One Modefi coin can currently be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00002006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Modefi has a market capitalization of $13.76 million and approximately $521,207.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Modefi alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00040787 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.54 or 0.00208645 BTC.

Modefi Coin Profile

MOD is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,097,741 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Modefi Coin Trading

