Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 39,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAK stock opened at $13.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.94. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.78.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 15.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

