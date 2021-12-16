Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.44.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $152.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.98 and a 200 day moving average of $138.87. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.02 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.97%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

