Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $416,000 Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

PHO opened at $59.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.11 and a 200-day moving average of $56.57. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $44.84 and a 52-week high of $60.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.