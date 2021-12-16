Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $590,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XITK)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XITK) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $373,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF by 61.8% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 81,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF stock opened at $191.17 on Thursday. SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $180.86 and a 1 year high of $265.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.10.

