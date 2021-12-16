Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $590,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XITK)

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2021

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XITK) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $373,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF by 61.8% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 81,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF stock opened at $191.17 on Thursday. SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $180.86 and a 1 year high of $265.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.10.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XITK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XITK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XITK)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.